FWC's license-free freshwater fishing days set for this weekend

For all those avid fisherman, this weekend is the time to grab that reel and head to that nearest lake or pond.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting residents and visitors in Florida to go freshwater fishing during its two license-free days on Saturday and Sunday.
According to an FWC news release, during these two days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers. This includes residents in the state as well as those who do not live in Florida. Rules such as seasons and bag and size limits are still in effect.
For more information, visit https://myfwc.com/.
