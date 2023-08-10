FWC encourages schools in Florida to register for its 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program

With a new school year on the horizon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is encouraging schools in Florida to register for its 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational program focuses on teaching youth anglers about best fishing practices to help ensure the future of fishing in Florida.
In order to register, club sponsors will need to apply for a Florida R3 Fishing Grant. The grant is funded by the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
The Florida R3 Fishing Grant will award $500 to up to 50 school fishing clubs or teams to help with club expenses. This includes: The purchase of fishing licenses or gear for participants.
The grant application period is open now until Friday, Sept. 15. It should be noted that grant funding is not necessary to participate in the School Fishing Club Program.
Clubs that do partake will be provided with program curriculum and educational materials that the club’s sponsor will then teach throughout the school year. The curriculum is comprised of lessons and activities on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both fresh and saltwater fishing.
Furthermore, clubs must also complete at least one conservation project activity each school year. This gives them a chance to earn points for an opportunity to win prizes.
The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Sept. 15. The application can be found online at MyFWC.com/SFC by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program.”
Applicants can complete the form online or download the application to submit by email. Completed applications can be emailed to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com.
The 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program is supported by partners that include: The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Coastal Conservation Association, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Pure Fishing and the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.
The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater and/or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member or parent.
About the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida:
The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the FWC and other public and private partners to conserve Florida’s native animals and plants and the lands and waters they need to survive. Operating as a statewide community foundation for conservation, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $65 million to conserve nature and our outdoor heritage. More information can be found at wildlifeflorida.org.
For more information about the 2023-24 School Fishing Club Program, contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or 850-617-6012.
