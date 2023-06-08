FWC advisies boaters to be aware of jumping sturgeon

It’s that time of year again, where Gulf sturgeon are frequently spotted jumping in the Suwannee River.
And in order to stay safe when amongst jumping sturgeon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says to follow these three safe boating practices.
1.) Go slow; allow more time for the vessel operator to react if a sturgeon jumps in front of you.
2.) Be alert and pay attention to your surroundings. This includes what a boater sees and hears.
3.) Always wear your life jacket. If you’re knocked out of the boat, hurt and unconscious, a life jacket will help keep you afloat.
According to an FWC news release, scientists have made the conclusion that sturgeon jump to communicate with other sturgeons and refill their swim bladder to maintain buoyancy.
In the Suwannee, sturgeon are often seen jumping where they gather in “holding areas.” According to the news release, these holding areas are where sturgeon spawn, typically in the deeper holes in the river.
According to the FWC, prime holding areas in the Suwannee occur above Jack’s Sandbar; below Manatee Springs; between Fanning Springs and Usher Landing; below Old Town Trestle; below the confluence of the Santa Fe and Suwannee rivers; near Rock Bluff; and below Anderson Springs.
Gulf sturgeon are protected under state and federal laws and cannot be harvested. To report sturgeon collisions, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). For more information about Gulf sturgeon, go to MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats, click “species profiles” and then “Gulf Sturgeon.”
