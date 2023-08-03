Fishing topwater: The basics

I wanted to change it up this week and talk specifically about fishing topwater.
I don’t pretend to know everything there is to know about it, but I know I love the explosive bites you can get on topwater.
I am going to break it down over the next few articles, so stay tuned over the next several weeks.
For this article, let’s talk basics. Then, in a few weeks, we will get more detailed.
When it comes to bass fishing, I like throwing topwater pretty much year-round. It will definitely slow down in certain times of the year, but it is still exciting. Early morning and late evening are usually great times but sometimes the topwater bite can work all day (in the right conditions).
For saltwater, trout, redfish and snook will all eat topwater. And it can be quite the rush. Usually early morning, late evening can be good, but I have seen good topwater action later in the day in saltwater.
Let’s talk conditions. I like calmer water. When the wind get’s up too much, the fish will lay off the topwater bite. I think it is mostly because they can’t hear or see it due to the rough water.
I also like cloud cover. If I can have a day with calmer water and clouds, I will be throwing topwater a lot.
Now for baits. For bass, I like to throw a topwater prop bait early and late (Devil’s Horse, Lane Changer, buzz bait, etc). For anyone that knows me or has fished with me, I also almost always have a toad tied on. I like the Watermelon Seed Buzz Toad from Producto Lure.
For saltwater, I like a walk-the-dog style bait. I am partial to the Skitterwalk from Rapala. It seems to work great, has great action and makes some noise due to the rattle. However, there are several options out there from different manufacturers.
Let me encourage you to pick up some of the baits mentioned above.
Be on the lookout for my next article, where we will talk technique. Where to throw it, what to look for, etc.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
