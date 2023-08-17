Fishing topwater: Techniques

If you caught my last article, I covered some of the basics of topwater fishing.
This week, I wanted to dive in (no pun intended) and cover a few more tips I have learned over the years, either by myself or while fishing with others.
First of all, if you are not fishing topwater, you are missing out. Whether it is freshwater or saltwater, topwater fishing is some of the most exciting fishing you will ever do. It is down right addictive.
Let’s talk about technique. There are several different techniques for different topwater baits, so let’s talk about the one that I think can be the same across all topwater baits – don’t set the hook on site or sound! Set the hook when you feel the fish.
Since topwater bites can be explosive, it is easy – even for an avid angler such as E.L. Estes (Instagram: @lipjacka_fishing) – to want to set the hook when you see the blow up or hear the blow up. E.L. agrees that you have to train yourself to not set the hook until you feel the fish. If you set to early, you will either not get a good hook up or you will miss the fish completely.
Likewise, if you set it too late, you could lose the fish or it could already be buried in cover – especially if you are bass fishing. Timing is everything. And the more you fish topwater, the more you will get the feel for it.
The fish will also give you a lot of information on the water. Sometimes, it is full on demolish the bait and other days they are not striking as hard or short striking. You have to be able to adapt to that bite.
For example, I have found that there are days that they don’t want a noisy plug but will hit a weightless fluke or Senko-style bait. It is still basically topwater or subsurface, so you will still get a good show when they decide to eat it.
Be on the look out for my next article, where we will dive in a little more on what baits I like and what I like to look for when casting.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Stay safe and be blessed!
