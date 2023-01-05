Another year is in the books. I can not believe it is 2023! It is crazy how time flies.
I want to thank all of my friends, family, customers and fellow guides for their support over this past year. Thanks to publications like the Levy Citizen for giving me opportunities to write and advertise. Thanks to all my sponsors for their support too!
Thanks to the readers who read my posts and articles. Most of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to chase a dream and pursue this fishing guide thing. I sincerely appreciate all the support and help over this past year.
OK. Now on to the fishing report. When you get to your boat and it is 28 degrees and there is ice in your boat and the water temperature is 47 degrees, you know the fishing will be tough.
We have had some cold weather, and it drastically dropped water temperatures fast. This causes the fish to lock down and in some cases, it will kill fish. It definitely changes their pattern and pushes some fish back into the creeks.
Airboat guys are able to get far back in the creeks and catch some fish. Those guys can get in places other boats can’t. So, they can reach those fish that are held up in a hole trying to stay warm.
If you can get in back country, do it. You should be able to find fish.
If you are fishing back country stuff, beware of the winter time tides – they get LOW, LOW, LOW. And if you have a prop boat, be mindful that you may need to sit through a low tide or you need to get out before water drops too low.
This time of the year can be frustrating for fishing but extremely rewarding when you find them. Just be patient and fish slow. Fish will be looking to conserve energy and will definitely be more lethargic.
Good luck out there.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen
