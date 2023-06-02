Fish license-free in Florida for two weekends in June

Florida residents and visitors have the chance to grab their fishing pole and head out on the water during two license-free weekends this month.
License-free weekend for saltwater is June 3-4 while freshwater is June 10-11.
“Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and experience Florida’s abundant fishing opportunities,” Roger Young, FWC’s executive director, said in a news release. “License-free fishing weekends allow Floridians and visitors to get outdoors, connect with nature and create lasting memories with family and friends.”
While no license is required during these two weekends, all bag limits, size limits and fishing regulations are still in effect. According to the news release, "anglers must also follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons and closures."
To see the latest recreational fishing regulations, visit MyFWC.com/about and click on “Rules & Regulations”. You can also download the Fish Rules app to stay informed on saltwater and freshwater regulations in your area.
For more information about license-free fishing weekends, including fishing tips and regulations, visit MyFWC.com/LetsGoFishing.
