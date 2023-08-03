Finding quick success on the hardwood

CHIEFLAND — It has been said before: Winning is never easy.
Coaches and players at all levels put in hours of hard work and dedication week in and week out in order to reach that ultimate goal of success.
This is especially the case for one particular team here in Levy County. However, that success has come a lot quicker than anticipated.
The Tri County Athletic Commission’s AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball team – the Apex Predators – was started roughly four months ago.
And while the squad is still fairly new, it hasn’t taken long for them to make a name for themselves on the hardwood.
According to Victoria Larkin, TCAC co-founder and president, the Predators have participated in 11 AAU state basketball tournaments over the last several months.
And while competing in these tournaments, the team has faced – and defeated – some of the top AAU squads in the state and country.
Additionally, the Predators even climbed to the No. 1 ranking in Florida after winning a state tournament at the ESPN World Wide of Sports in July.
“The whole experience was very amazing for everybody – especially the players,” Larkin said of earning the ranking, adding that participating in the tournament at the ESPN World Wide of Sports also came as a surprise to the players, as a majority of them had never been to a place like it before.
Becoming No. 1 in the state was even more meaningful for Larkin personally.
“It was very overwhelming for me because I didn’t expect, when we started to do the travel ball team, that we would get as far as we did,” she said.
Perhaps a big reason for the Predators’ quick success has had to do with the group of players on the team. Larkin said these athletes are “dedicated.”
“We keep preaching to them (that) if you put in the hard work and you stay dedicated, then good things happen,” she said.
“They do wonderful on the court as well as off the court,” Larkin said. “They’ve all kept very good grades. They’ve all done extracurricular things...with the schools that they’re in. They really are all just well-rounded children.”
According to Larkin, the players on the team range from 11 to 12 years old and are all from the Tri-County Area.
Additionally, Larkin also noted that three or four of the players had never even played basketball until they began practice with the travel team.
Larkin also said a majority of the basketball players have also played football under the TCAC, as well.
“When we originally started, it wasn’t even necessarily for the sports,” she said of the organization. “It was just to do something for all the kids in the Tri-County area – to try to bring everybody together.”
While the team has been able to see fast success, Larkin said getting into travel ball came as a bit of a “shock.”
“We’ve done nothing but rec ball up to this point,” she said of the TCAC organization. “This is our third year. We have our nonprofit, and we’ve done nothing but the regular city league tournaments.”
“Jumping from that into doing a travel ball team was kind of a shock for me,” Larkin said. “I didn’t realize how expensive it was. Most of it up until this point we have covered on our own.”
Larkin said even for the state tournaments they have participated in, the entry fee has been roughly $500 to $600. She added that she has had to pick up a third job while her husband has gotten a second job to help keep their regular league going as well as the travel team.
While the Predators have been competing at the state level, they are now getting the opportunity to participate in their first national tournament.
The tournament is in Texas and is scheduled to begin today and will continue through Monday, Aug. 7.
According to Larkin, the team is not having to pay a fee to compete in the national tournament since they won the state championship. Additionally, the Predators’ air costs are already covered, as well.
However, Larkin said they do need help with other costs associated with the tournament. This includes money to rent a 16-passenger van ($900) for team members, lodging and food.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with these expenses. A link to the page can be found on the Levy Citizen’s Facebook page as well as Larkin’s page: Ccw Plus (Apex Predators).
Additionally, Larkin said funds can also be sent to the team’s Cash App account, which is TCAC2022.
“Anybody that donates, we would be grateful,” Larkin said.
“That’s just my goal is to make sure that we get the boys to this first nationals tournament,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.