FHSAA releases new classifications for spring sports

The FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) recently announced the new classifications for spring sports in 2022-2023.
These new classifications apply to sports that include: Baseball, softball, flag football, beach volleyball, lacrosse, tennis, track & field, boys’ volleyball, water polo and boys’ weightlifting.
Below is a breakdown of the classifications by sport as it pertains to schools in Levy County.
Baseball
Bronson and Williston will be competing in Class 1A-Region 4, District 8. Last season, the Eagles were in the Independent classification while the Red Devils played in District 7-1A. Williston and Bronson join Fort Meade, Glades Day (Belle Glade), Pahokee and Wildwood as the teams that make up this district.
Chiefland, meanwhile, will be competing in the same district as last year. The Indians, who are also in Region 4, will play in District 7 against teams such as Bell, Dixie County (Cross City, Newberry and Trenton. Cedar Key also stays in its same classification from a season ago, Independent.
Softball
Both Bronson and Chiefland remain in District 7-1A along with Newberry, Dixie County (Cross City) and Trenton. Additionally, Williston also stayed put in District 8-1A with Fort Meade, Wildwood and Hawthorne. Glades Day (Belle Glade) replaced Taylor (Pierson) as the other school in the district. All teams compete in Region 4, as well.
Cedar Key will compete in the Independent classification.
Beach volleyball
The Williston Red Devils, who played in District 7-1A a season ago, will now be competing in Region 2, District 5. Joining Williston in this district is Gainesville, Meadowbrook (Ocala), North Marion (Citra), St. John Lutheran (Ocala) and Vanguard (Ocala).
Track and field (B)
Both Cedar Key and Chiefland will be competing in Class 1A-Region 2, District 5 this upcoming season. Other teams in the district include: Bell, Branford, Cornerstone (Gainesville), Hawthorne, Oak Hall (Gainesville), P. K. Yonge (Gainesville), St. Francis (Gainesville) and Trenton.
Track and field (G)
Cedar Key and Chiefland will play in Class 1A, Region 2, District 5. Other schools in this district include: Bell, Branford, Cornerstone (Gainesville), Hawthorne, Oak Hall (Gainesville), P. K. Yonge (Gainesville), St. Francis (Gainesville) and Trenton. Bronson will compete in the Independent class.
Weightlifting (B)
Bronson, Cedar Key and Williston will all be competing in Class 1A, Region 2, District 8 with Eastside (Gainesville), Hawthorne, Interlachen, Oak Hall (Gainesville) and Santa Fe (Alachua). Chiefland, meanwhile, will compete in the Independent class.
