Enjoy the warmer weather while you can

Temperatures are starting to warm up. February felt like springtime, and water temperatures are getting right. I think we will have some more cold weather, so get out there and enjoy this warmth while you can.
In Cedar Key, the trout are getting on the flats. I have been throwing the normal popping cork rig. I like the Four Horseman Tackle cork with about a 3-foot monofilament leader and one-eighth ounce jig head. I alternate bait types, but here are some of my go-tos:
Sea Shad by Bass Assassin in a Green Moon, Stinky Pink or Pink Ghost color
5 inch Wobbler Pro by CPF Lures in the Smoked Pearl color
Occasionally, Gulp Shrimp in New Penny or White color
I have noticed that working the bait slower lately may give you a slight edge. The water temperature is still in the mid 60s, so I think letting the bait sit five-10 seconds between cork pops may increase the bite for you.
We have been catching fish in 3-5 foot of water. If you get in deeper water than that, you may want to throw the same set up mentioned above – minus the popping cork. Cast the jig head out, let it fall and then work it back with a pop, pop, drop motion or possibly a slow pick up and drop motion – while you work it back to the boat.
As far as freshwater goes, if the weather continues to stay warm, the topwater bass bite should be on fire. These include: Topwater plugs, weightless flukes, buzz baits, etc.
Good luck out there.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com.
Look for Capt. Jason Lowe's Fishing Report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
