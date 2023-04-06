District 'champs

The Bronson Middle High School boys’ weightlifting team had several first place winners during district meets this past week. The Eagles won the district championship in the Olympic division.

 Courtesy of: Bronson Middle High School Facebook page

The Bronson Middle High School boys’ weightlifting team recently captured a district title in the Olympic division while competing in district meets this past week.

Below is a look at the winners from the meet.

Note: Results come from Bronson Middle High School Facebook page.

First place winners

Nolan Meeks, 119-pound class

Email Hall, 129-pound class

Andrew Matthew, 154-pound class

Matt Miller, 199-pound class

Cole Kidd, 219-pound class

Josh Chemin, unlimited class

The Eagles also placed second in the Traditional category. Regional meets are set to begin today and will continue through Saturday. To see the listing of sites, visit https://fhsaa.com/sports/2020/5/18/BWT_Regions.aspx.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.