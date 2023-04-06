District 'champs

The Bronson Middle High School boys’ weightlifting team recently captured a district title in the Olympic division while competing in district meets this past week.
Below is a look at the winners from the meet.
Note: Results come from Bronson Middle High School Facebook page.
First place winners
Nolan Meeks, 119-pound class
Email Hall, 129-pound class
Andrew Matthew, 154-pound class
Matt Miller, 199-pound class
Cole Kidd, 219-pound class
Josh Chemin, unlimited class
The Eagles also placed second in the Traditional category. Regional meets are set to begin today and will continue through Saturday. To see the listing of sites, visit https://fhsaa.com/sports/2020/5/18/BWT_Regions.aspx.
