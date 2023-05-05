District champs

WILLISTON — Last season, Williston watched, as Taylor (Pierson) celebrated a district title victory on the Red Devils' home field.
Fast forward almost a year later to the day, and it was Williston that was doing the celebrating Thursday night.
The top-seeded Red Devils, behind strong performances on the mound and at the plate, defeated three-seeded Hawthorne, 11-1, in five innings to win the District 8-1A softball championship.
"It's one of the goals that the girls set at the beginning of the year," Williston head coach Carl Williams said of the district title, adding they also wanted to advance two games further into the playoffs then in past years.
Junior Nevaeh Hayes pitched a complete game for the Red Devils, allowing one run on no hits while also striking out eight batters. Hayes nearly completed a perfect game, losing it in the fifth inning following a hit-by-pitch and error.
"She stayed focused the entire time tonight (Thursday)," Williams said of Hayes' performance. "The big thing for her is she got ahead (in the) count. If we can get both of our pitchers to start ahead, then we get a chance to work in and out on the plate (and) up and down."
Williston jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first after an RBI double by senior Raegan Geiger gave the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead. Geiger's hit was followed up with another RBI double by senior Olivia "Livie" Davis to put the score at 2-0.
Davis would score Williston's third run of the inning following a Hornets' error at third base. The Red Devils capitalized on a second Hawthorne miscue just a few minutes later to score their fourth run of the night.
The scoring wouldn't end here for Williston, as eighth-grader Luna Asencion pushed the Red Devils' lead to 5-0 after an RBI single. The Red Devils would end up batting around in the inning, as senior Maci Vonderstrasse added a 2-run RBI single in her second plate appearance to put the score at 7-0.
"We were seeing the pitch early in the count and trying to not get behind in the count so that we gotta hit drop balls," Williams said of Williston's success at the plate Thursday night.
"If we can get ahead in the count early, it works to our advantage," he said.
The Red Devils' bats continued to stay hot into the third inning, as Williston added to its lead after a 2-run RBI triple by Hayes. This was followed up with a sacrifice fly by Geiger to put the score at 10-0.
Freshman Baylee Cribbs would score the Red Devils' final run of the night in the bottom of the fourth following a fielder's choice throw to first base to put the score at 11-0.
It wasn't until the fifth inning that the Hornets got their first batter on base following a hit-by-pitch. This was followed up with a error at shortstop, putting runners on first and second base for Hawthorne.
After a groundout moved the base runners to second and third, the Hornets would crack the scoreboard after junior Synteria scored from third on a fielder's choice throw to first to ultimately put the final score at 11-1.
Up Next:
With districts now completed, Williston will now await its seeding for the regional tournament. The semifinals for Class 1A are set for Thursday, May 11, with the finals scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
When asked how he will keep his players focused heading into regional play, Williams said "they keep themselves focused by looking forward to the next game."
"They're looking to get to Clermont," he said. "And they've got to keep winning to get there."
Williston baseball team also wins district title
The two-seeded Red Devils defeated top-seeded Glades Day, 6-3, to win the District 8-1A baseball championship Thursday night at Wildwood.
