We have had some cold weather. And it drastically dropped water temperatures. It definitely changes fish patterns and pushes redfish, trout, black drum and others into the creeks.
Airboat guys are able to get far back in the creeks and catch some fish. Those guys can get in places other boats can’t. So, they can reach those fish that are held up in a hole trying to stay warm.
If you can get in back country in the creeks, do it. You should be able to find fish. Just look at your tides and pay attention to the water level once you get out there.
This time of year can be frustrating fishing but extremely rewarding when you find them. Just be patient and fish slow. Fish will be looking to conserve energy and will definitely be more lethargic.
I usually write most about fishing in Cedar Key, but let’s not overlook bass fishing this time of the year.
Retired tournament angler Paul Judy fishes Orange Lake a lot and said on warmer days, bass are transitioning to shallower water. Some big bass are also being caught flipping pads. Paul also throws Senkos and flukes in the pre-spawn shallow waters.
As far as color choice, everyone has their favorite. But I lean hard to watermelon seed.
Good luck out there.
Make sure to follow me on social media.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe's fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
