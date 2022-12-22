Cooler water temperatures mean fishing a little slower

Well, the cold front trend seems to be here. And it will make fish act different, for sure.
Fish will tend to conserve energy and be more lethargic with the water temperatures dropping. Don’t be afraid to fish slow – slower than what you think. If you are using a popping cork for trout, let it sit five to 10 seconds between your pops. It seems like an eternity, but try it and change as needed.
Trout have been on the flats but are also starting to move to the creek mouths. The redfish seem to be transitioning as well from the outer islands to the back country.
During these winter months, I have found that trout (on the flats) can be very concentrated. And if you are not on top of them, then they won’t bite. It may be as simple as casting to the other side of the boat or it may take moving 25 to 50 feet and trying that area.
Either way, don’t be afraid to move A LOT to find fish. However, when you find them, stay with them for a little bit. Sometimes, they will start slow and then fire up and eat.
If you are fishing back country stuff, look for moving water, cuts, drops, edges, etc. Beware of the winter time tides. They get LOW, LOW, LOW.
I am a big fan of artificial baits, but during this time of year, putting a live shrimp on can really improve the bite. Sometimes, I will have everyone on the boat throwing a different color lure and then put a shrimp on, too. We use trial and error to see what the fish are looking for.
Some of my go-to plastics this year have been Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad in Green Moon and Stinky Pink. I like fishing these under a popping cork, and lately, I have been throwing the 4 Horsemen corks mixed with a C&M 1/8 ounce jig head.
Have a very Merry Christmas!!
Make sure to follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.