CMHS volleyball players offered chance to travel to VSU training camp this summer

CHIEFLAND — Twenty-four Chiefland Middle High School volleyball players have been offered the opportunity to travel to Valdosta State University for a training camp in June.

“For some of these ladies, this is the first time they will step on a college campus,” head coach Karen Bailey said. “It will be the experience of a lifetime.”

Players have worked on gathering sponsors to be able to attend the VSU training camp and are hoping to cover the cost for all 24 players.

Current sponsors include: The Chiefland Woman’s Club, Wright’s Well Drilling, Hilliard Well and Pump, Hinote Electric, Spann’s Heating and Air, Big John’s Supply, Tammy Boyle and the Chiefland Rotary Club.

“We could not do this without our wonderful community here in Chiefland,” Bailey said. “To see the community come out and support women’s athletics is amazing. I want to personally thank all the sponsors as well as Wayne Weatherford, who jumped in and helped go into the community and drum up support.”

For more information or if you are interested in sponsoring a player, please contact Karen Bailey at Karen.Bailey@levyk12.org.

