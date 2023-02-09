CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Middle High School senior Clint Thomas recently signed to play football for Colorado State University Pueblo on Feb. 1. He will continue his playing career as a wide receiver for the Thunderwolves, hoping to make a career in the NFL.

While playing at Colorado State University Pueblo, Thomas plans to major in business. He would like to thank his brother along with coach James Corbin and Ashley. When asked what he is most excited about for college ball, Thomas said “playing on the Jumbotron.”

