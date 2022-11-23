Chiefland's season comes to an end in loss to Pahokee

The Chiefland Indians football team saw its season come to an end Friday night after a, 50-28, loss to Pahokee in a Class 1R-Region 4 semifinal matchup.
The Indians finish the 2022 season with a (7-3) overall record. The Blue Devils (9-2) advance to the regional final and will travel to top-seeded Hawthorne on Friday, Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.