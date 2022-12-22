Chiefland's Quincey, Keene sign letters of intent to play at Florida Gateway College

Chiefland High School softball players Grace Quincey (left) and Shanie Keene sign their National Letters of Intent on Dec. 9. The two will be continuing their playing careers at Florida Gateway College.

 Photo by Ericka Hoffman / Correspondent

CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland High School softball players, Grace Quincey and Shanie Keene, recently signed their National Letters of Intent on Dec. 9 to continue to their playing careers at Florida Gateway College.

Quincey plays shortstop for the Indians while Keene plays center field. The two girls are best friends and are excited to play together for another four years. Both intend to major in agricultural business and pursue careers as agriculture business representatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.