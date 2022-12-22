Chiefland's Quincey, Keene sign letters of intent to play at Florida Gateway College

CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland High School softball players, Grace Quincey and Shanie Keene, recently signed their National Letters of Intent on Dec. 9 to continue to their playing careers at Florida Gateway College.
Quincey plays shortstop for the Indians while Keene plays center field. The two girls are best friends and are excited to play together for another four years. Both intend to major in agricultural business and pursue careers as agriculture business representatives.
