Chiefland's Darus signs with Webber International University

CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Middle High School senior Jarrett Darus recently signed his National Letter of Intent on April 27. He will be continuing his golf career with Webber International University.
Darus said he is excited for the “competition and the chance to prove to (himself) that (he) can compete and hold (his) own with these players.”
Darus plans to pursue a career in investment banking, majoring in finance. He would like to thank his family, CMHS and his coaches, Chris Wilson, Aaron Haldeman and Scott Curry.
