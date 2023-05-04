Chiefland's Darus signs with Webber International University

Chiefland Middle High School senior Jarrett Darus (center) signed his National Letter of Intent on April 27 at CMHS. Darus will be continuing his golf playing career at Webber International University. He is pictured alongside Heather Darus and Tommy Darus.

 Photo by Ericka Hoffman / Correspondent

CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Middle High School senior Jarrett Darus recently signed his National Letter of Intent on April 27. He will be continuing his golf career with Webber International University.

Darus said he is excited for the “competition and the chance to prove to (himself) that (he) can compete and hold (his) own with these players.”

Darus plans to pursue a career in investment banking, majoring in finance. He would like to thank his family, CMHS and his coaches, Chris Wilson, Aaron Haldeman and Scott Curry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.