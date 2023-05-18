Chiefland's Campbell signs with Warner University

On May 8, Chiefland Middle High School senior Seth Campbell signed to continue his baseball playing career with Warner University in Lake Wales.
“I’ve always enjoyed the grind of baseball and the process of getting better each day,” Campbell said. “And now, I get to experience it at the college level. So, I’m really excited about it.”
Campbell has been an active member in CMHS activities and sports during his high school career, participating in SGA, FCA, basketball and baseball. He thanks his dad, coaches and God for who he is today and this opportunity.
