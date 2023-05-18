Chiefland's Campbell signs with Warner University

Chiefland Middle High School senior Seth Campbell (center) will be continuing his baseball playing career with Warner University after signing with the Royals on May 8.

 Photo by Ericka Hoffman / Correspondent

On May 8, Chiefland Middle High School senior Seth Campbell signed to continue his baseball playing career with Warner University in Lake Wales.

“I’ve always enjoyed the grind of baseball and the process of getting better each day,” Campbell said. “And now, I get to experience it at the college level. So, I’m really excited about it.”

Campbell has been an active member in CMHS activities and sports during his high school career, participating in SGA, FCA, basketball and baseball. He thanks his dad, coaches and God for who he is today and this opportunity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.