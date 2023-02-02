Feb. 14 vs. Lacanto (@West Port), 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 vs. Hawthorne (@West Port), 5 p.m.
Feb. 21 @Branford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 @Trenton, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 vs. Bell, 7 p.m.
March 2 vs. Newberry, 6 p.m.
March 3 @Taylor County (Perry), 7 p.m.
March 9 @Fort White, 7 p.m.
March 10 @Laffayette (Mayo), 7 p.m.
March 14 vs. Crystal River, 6 p.m.
March 16 vs. Dixie County, 7 p.m.
March 27 vs. Branford, 7 p.m.
March 30 vs. Taylor County (Perry), 7 p.m.
March 31 @Dixie County (Cross City), 7 p.m.
April 3 vs. Bronson, 7 p.m.
April 4 vs. Buchholz, 7 p.m.
April 6 @Newberry, 6 p.m.
April 11 @Union County (Lake Butler), 7 p.m.
April 13 @Bronson, 7 p.m.
April 14 @Bell, 7 p.m.
April 20 vs. Fort White, 7 p.m.
April 25 vs. Laffayette, 7 p.m.
April 27 @Buchholz, 7 p.m.
April 28 vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.
May 1-5, Districts (@Trenton)
May 11-16, Regionals
May 23-27, State
