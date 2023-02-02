Below is the 2023 schedule for the Chiefland varsity baseball team.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. Crystal River (Dunnellon Preseason Classic), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Dunnellon (Dunnellon Preseason Classic), 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 vs. Vanguard, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 @Bell, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 @Mayo, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Williston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Dixie County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 vs. Hamilton County, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10 @Trenton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 @Vanguard (College of Central Florida), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 @Hamilton County, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 27 vs. Mayo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 3 @Dixie County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 @Newberry, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 10 vs. Newberry, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 @Williston, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 17 vs. Fort White, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 @Madison County, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 24 vs. Bell (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 @Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

May 1-4, District Tournament (@Trenton)

