Chiefland tops Newberry in double-overtime thriller

NEWBERRY — Trailing by a point in the final seconds, Chiefland needed a bucket.
Newberry senior Mason Smith had just knocked down a go-ahead three, sending the crowd into a frenzy with roughly eight seconds remaining.
And with the seconds ticking down, the ball was in the hands of Indians' freshman, Jon Adams. Adams sprinted to the basket and managed to score on a layup as he fell to the ground from contact as time ran out, giving Chiefland a 64-63 victory over the Panthers in double overtime Thursday night at Newberry High School.
"We tried to run a play but they let us have it in and we pushed it up," Indians' head coach Adam Boyd said of the game-winning layup. "It was just a toughness play."
Three players finished in double figures for Chiefland (1-0, 0-0) in what was the season opener for both the Indians and the Panthers (0-1, 0-0). Junior TJ Pettigrew racked up 16 points, junior Anthony Blackman had 11, and sophomore Reggie Adams added 12 more.
Pettigrew managed to get a majority of his points in the game's opening quarter, scoring eight out of Chiefland's first 10 points and helping the Indians build an early lead.
"He's long, and we want him around the rim and attacking," Boyd said of Pettigrew's performance. "We play him at the top of that 1-3-1 (zone defense). When he's focused and motivated, he can be a potent scorer for us."
Eight points, including two threes, from freshman Juwan Scippio gave Newberry a 17-14 lead heading into the second quarter. But by the halftime break, Chiefland managed to hold a 26-24 lead thanks to the scoring efforts of Pettigrew and also Reggie Adams, who totaled five points in the period.
In the opening minutes of the third quarter, both teams traded buckets, as Blackman knocked down a pair of threes in the period for the Indians while Panthers' senior Bryan Eastman also began the quarter with a couple of buckets.
Eastman would go on to finish with a team-best nine points for the period, giving Newberry a slight 40-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The two teams would go back-and-forth in the game's final period up until just under the three-minute mark when the Panthers began to create some separation. Newberry senior Mike Moore pushed the Panthers' lead to seven following a made bucket on a foul call with 2:59 remaining.
However, Chiefland managed to fight its way back thanks to a three-pointer from Pettigrew and a couple of defensive tops to cut the deficit to 49-47 with just over a minute left.
"We've been playing a lot of 1-3-1 because it's quick to teach and we are long," Boyd said. "But we were having a hard time with it and then we just went to man. We got guys that can get down and guard ... they just got up into them."
After both teams traded turnovers, Reggie Adams would score on a layup to tie the game for the Indians and ultimately send it to overtime.
Following a successful three-point-play opportunity, Newberry found itself with a two-point lead in the final seconds of overtime. But this time, it was Jon Adams who would score on a lay up with about 15 seconds left to tie the game for Chiefland at 54-54.
The Indians had a chance to win it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Pettigrew couldn't connect on a wide-open three in the corner, sending the game to double overtime.
The Panthers quickly built a five-point lead in the second overtime thanks to a pair of free throws and a defensive stop that led to points. But with over two minutes left, again, Chiefland fought its way back. The Indians managed to tie the game at 59-59 with 1:36 left.
Split free throws from both teams ultimately tied the game at 60-60. However, two missed free throws from Scippio would allow Chiefland to take a two-point lead after a turnover by Newberry on its next possession, leading to a bucket from Blackman on an outlet pass to put the score at 62-60. This would set up the three-pointer from Smith and the eventual game-winning shot from Jon Adams.
"We've only really had three full practices because 12 of the 14 guys just got off of football with Thanksgiving," Boyd said.
"For the first game, I'm thrilled — even if it was sloppy — with how we competed with three practices," he said.
Up Next:
It will be a quick turnaround for the Indians following Thursday night's double overtime thriller, as they will travel to Bell (1-2, 0-0) tonight to take on the Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
Chiefland will then host the Oak Hall (Gainesville) Eagles Tuesday in what will be the first of three games next week.
"We're not going to win every game, but it can be a catapult for tomorrow (today), Tuesday (and) until Christmas," Boyd said of Thursday night's win. "That's what I'm hoping."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.