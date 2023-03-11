Chiefland sees four-game win streak come to an end in loss to Trenton

TRENTON — It was not just a rivalry game, but win streaks were also on the line Friday night at Bryant Field in Trenton.
The Tigers hosted Chiefland in a Class 1A, District 7 matchup, with both teams looking to continue their hot starts to the young high school baseball season.
And after jumping out to an early lead, Trenton managed to hold off a late rally by the Indians to squeeze out a low scoring 2-1 victory and remain unbeaten on the year.
The Tigers (8-0, 2-0) have now won eight in a row while Chiefland (5-3, 2-1) sees its four-game win streak come to an end.
"I feel like we came out flat," Indians' head coach Chad Brock said. "For Chiefland and Trenton being a rivalry game, I don't think we were ready to play," adding this was their fault as coaches.
Trenton cracked the scoreboard first in inning No. 1 following a two-out groundout that scored Brant Bivens from third base to put the score at 1-0. This was after he started the inning with a leadoff walk and then reached second following a passed ball.
Chiefland had a chance to respond to the Tigers' run in the top of the second after a leadoff double by catcher Junior Brown. However, with one out, and after a hit-by-pitch, Trenton pitcher Colby Wilson would strikeout back-to-back batters to get the Tigers out of the inning.
Trenton added to its one-run lead in the bottom of the second following a high throw on a steal attempt at second base, allowing the baserunner on the corner at third to come home and push the Tigers' lead to 2-0.
The Indians would quickly find themselves within striking distance again in the top of the third after three singles loaded the bases. However, a diving play at second would allow Trenton to catch the baserunners off the bag and get two more quick outs for a triple play to end the inning and squander another opportunity for Chiefland to get back into the game.
The Indians were able to cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth inning following an RBI double by Brown to put the score at 2-1. Brown would finish his night 2 for 3 from the plate.
"Junior is a great hitter," Brock said. "He puts in a lot of time and effort into his swing."
After forcing the Tigers into back-to-back pop-ups with a runner on second, Chiefland was able to keep the score at 2-1 entering the final inning. Trailing by a run, the Indians quickly loaded the bases again in the top of the seventh following two singles and a walk.
Trenton would keep the score deadlocked following an infield single by second baseman Saia Wilson that resulted in a force out at home. With the bases loaded a second time, a fly out by third baseman Seth Campbell would ultimately see Chiefland's comeback bid come up short.
"Not hitting with runners in scoring position is a big thing right now," Brock said.
"We're swinging well, but we got to string them together and find a way to drive in runs."
Notables:
Wilson finished with a total of 10 strikeouts for the Tigers, pitching almost the entire game before being taken out with one out in the top of the seventh. Meanwhile, Indians' pitcher Tyler Bass went the distance, allowing just two runs in six innings pitched.
Up Next:
Chiefland will look to rebound from this loss when it plays Vanguard (Ocala) on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.
Brock said pitching has played a big factor in the Indians' strong start this season. He is hoping by continuing this, while also playing solid defense and finding the timely hitting, will lead to more positive results.
"The timely hitting is going to be thing," he said. "If we find that, I think we'll turn these Ls into Ws."
