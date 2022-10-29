Chiefland rolls past Fort White

FORT WHITE — The Chiefland Indians suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Florida State University High School last week.
And first-year head coach James Corbin was hoping his players would use that loss as motivation moving forward in the Indians' final few games of the regular season, which included Friday night against the Fort White Indians.
It seemed as though that message was received, as Chiefland jumped on Fort White early and never let up on the way to a bounce-back 41-14 victory, which ended a three-game win streak for Fort White.
"We had the weapons all around the field," Corbin said. "If we execute, we can be deadly. And tonight, we executed. We really just wanted to use this win right now, and this game tonight, to be able to get our team back on track."
Chiefland (6-1) was able to get back in the win column thanks to solid performances on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
On Fort White's second drive of the night, it was Chiefland's defense that would put the game's first points on the scoreboard after defensive end Jonathan Adams forced a fumble and returned it for a roughly 30-yard touchdown to give Chiefland an early 7-0 lead.
"Jon is a special player," Corbin said. "He makes big-time plays...that's a big-time play from a big-time player."
After Fort White's third drive of the opening quarter stalled, Chiefland would find the end zone again. This time, however, on offense. Quarterback Michael Tovine connected with athlete Clint Thomas on a 49-yard touchdown pass to put the score at 13-0 following a missed extra point. This touchdown came after the duos previous score was called back due to a clipping penalty.
Chiefland would work its way down the field in the closing minutes of the first quarter after forcing another stop on defense. Fullback Junior Brown finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to increase the lead. Chiefland would go for two and capitalize following a short run by fullback Ethan Horne to put the score at 21-0.
Chiefland would get the ball right back, however, on the ensuing kickoff after Fort White muffed an onside kick attempt. Just a few plays later, Tovine would find wide receiver TJ Pettigrew for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Chiefland missed the extra point, putting the score at 27-0.
"He was really seeing the field tonight," Corbin said of his quarterback's performance. "That was the big thing."
"He (Tovine) has all the talent in the world," he said. "It just comes down to the game plan and the scheme from the defense that kind of puts us in that position to be able to throw the ball."
The Chiefland defense would stand stall again. And a 16-yard run by athlete Dakota Fisher on third and long put Chiefland back in Fort White territory on its next offensive drive. Tovine would then find Fisher on a screen pass that went for a 37-yard score, giving him his third passing touchdown of the night.
Chiefland would push its lead to 35-0 following a short three-yard run by Brown on a two-point conversion.
Just a few plays into its next offensive drive after the score, Fort White quarterback Clayton Philpot would get picked off by Chiefland defensive back Donovan Minichello just before halftime. Chiefland worked into Fort White's red zone again and was able to tack on one more score before half thanks to a short 2-yard run by Horne. A missed extra point would put the score at 41-0.
"We'll definitely need to be able to fix our kicking game," Corbin said when referring to some things they can clean up. "We can't put ourselves in a position where we're having to go for two every time and make up for those points."
Because of the point margin, there was a running clock in the second half. But Fort White's offense managed to avoid the shutout. This was after running back Najeeb Smith found the end zone on a 6-yard run. The score was setup by a 67-yard pass from Philpot to Kamarion Griffin.
Following a stop on defense, Fort White would find the end zone once more in the fourth quarter after Smith broke free down the sideline for a 61-yard rushing touchdown. A successful two-point conversion put the score at 41-14, which would be the game's final points.
"For the most part, we executed," Corbin said of the defense's performance. "I know we gave up some touchdowns there at the end, but it's good that our back ups were getting reps. You get exposed doing things like that, but it's alright. That's what you need to have happen to get better."
Up Next:
Chiefland will close out regular-season play next week when it hosts the Williston Red Devils (9-0) for the battle of the Levy Cup on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
"Williston is a fantastic football team," Corbin said. "They run a Wing-T, but they're still versatile in what they do."
"The biggest thing for us is we just have to execute and take care of our assignments," he said.
