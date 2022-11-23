Chiefland Middle High School coaches Ryley Frier and Tiffany Pitts took Chiefland Cheerleading to a new level as they entered the competitive cheerleading industry.
The team participated in its first-ever competition on Nov. 16 at the Eagle Jamboree in Groveland, Florida. The Lady Indians placed first in the X-large non tumbling Varsity division, bringing home a win! Competitive cheerleading brings another female sport to CMHS and allows girls who aspire to cheer in college the potential to do so.
The team consists of 25 talented girls, both JV and Varsity, who are making history in our small town. Stay tuned for more to come this season!
