Chiefland falls to Taylor County (Perry) in high scoring, back-and-forth affair

CHIEFLAND — Taylor County (Perry) and Chiefland squared off for the second and final time this season Thursday night.
But unlike the first meeting, the two teams combined to score quite a few more runs in what would ultimately turn into a back-and-forth affair.
However, a 4-run seventh inning for the Bulldogs would end up being the difference, as Class 3A Taylor County defeated the Indians by a final score of 8-6 to secure its fourth victory in a row on a cool, breezy night in Chiefland.
"We had a little lull in our offense that I think came back and got us at the end," Indians head coach Michelle Meeks said.
The two teams combined for 17 hits Thursday night, with Taylor County (8-4) racking up eight while Chiefland (3-6-1, 0-1-1) totaled nine.
The Indians jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second after first baseman Emma Swain blasted a 2-run home run to centerfield. This was following a single from shortstop Grace Quincey.
The Bulldogs would respond in the top of the third after an RBI double from pitcher Adrianna Carter brought home second baseman Kiersten Carter from second to cut their deficit to 2-1. Kiersten reached base via a double.
After advancing to third base on a groundout, Adrianna would also cross home plate following a passed ball to put the score at 2-2.
Taylor County would find itself with its first lead of the game in the top of the fifth after an RBI triple from shortstop Hannah Shiver scored Adrianna, who reached base via an error. Following Shiver's RBI triple, the Bulldogs would tack on one more run after an RBI single by catcher Addison Carter to give them a 4-2 advantage.
Despite falling behind, Chiefland wasn't going to go away quietly. In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians would make it a 1-run game following a Quincey RBI double that scored second baseman Makenzie Fisher from first.
A double from Swain and a walk ultimately loaded the bases with one out in the inning. Down a run and with the bases juiced, Meeks would sub in Haley Davis, who managed to bring home two more runs after a 2-run RBI single to give Chiefland a 5-4 lead heading into the final inning.
Similar to the Indians, Taylor County would also load the bases quickly in the top of the seventh after a walk and back-to-back singles. The Bulldogs would regain the lead following a 2-run RBI single by Addison to put the score at 6-5. Center fielder Macy Dean would bring home two more runs after ripping a liner into right field. Dean was called out at home as she tried to stretch the hit into a inside-the-park home run.
But once again, Chiefland showed it wasn't going down without a fight in the bottom of the seventh. Following a walk, Swain would pick up her third RBI of the evening following a double to put the score at 8-6.
"She's doing great," Meeks said of Swain's performance. "She's really seeing the ball and hitting it right now. I'm proud of how she's doing."
While the RBI double gave the Indians some momentum, it would wind up being the final run of the evening as Taylor County managed to close out Chiefland and secure the 8-6 victory.
Up Next:
The Indians will be back in action tonight as they travel to Cross City to take on Dixie County (8-4, 1-0). First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, as Chiefland heads into the back half of its schedule, Meeks said the Indians are continuing to work on coming together and battling through an entire game whenever they find themselves down on the scoreboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.