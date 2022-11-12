Chiefland cruises past Newberry for first-round playoff win

CHIEFLAND — One of the things first-year Chiefland head football coach James Corbin mentioned after last week's loss to inner-county foe Williston was cutting down on the mistakes moving forward.
And after turning the ball over a handful of times against the Red Devils, the Indians would turn the tables Friday night at home against the Newberry Panthers. Three-seeded Chiefland would force three turnovers against the six-seeded Panthers on the way to a 49-7 victory in a Class 1R-Region 4 quarterfinal.
"I'm really happy (at) the way they responded and the way they came out and played tonight," Corbin said.
The Indians (7-2) would manage to score on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball as well as special teams.
After Newberry (6-4) failed to get anything going on its first offensive drive of the night, Chiefland sophomore Osteen Jones would take the ensuing punt back 48 yards after picking up the ball on a bounce and taking it to the end zone to put the Indians up 7-0 early.
Following the score on special teams, Chiefland's defense would get in on the action after a high snap went over Panthers' quarterback Keil Mcgriff's head and eventually into the end zone. Indians' defensive end Jonathan Adams recovered the lose ball to increase Chiefland's lead to 13-0 after a blocked extra point.
A third-down stop by the Indians' defense on Newberry's next drive would set Chiefland up at the Panthers' 45-yard line after a shanked punt. Back-to-back carries by athlete Dakota Fisher moved the Indians inside Newberry's red zone. Fisher would score via a toss from three yards out to put the score at 21-0 following a successful two-point conversion from fullback Junior Brown.
The Panthers would put together a little bit of a rhythm offensively, but ultimately would punt again in the early minutes of the second quarter. On Chiefland's next offensive drive, senior Donovan Minichello was able to bounce outside and get lose down the far sideline for a 74-yard touchdown run to put the Indians ahead, 27-0, after a missed extra point.
Newberry's offense finally found a spark on its next drive following the long touchdown run after Mcgriff connected with wide receiver Michael Moore over the middle for a 66-yard catch and run. Running back Kaleb Woods would score from three yards out to put the Panthers on the board.
But just when Newberry was finding some momentum, the Chiefland offense would strike again. This time, it was via a 65-yard touchdown run by Fisher (his second of the half) to push the Indians' lead to 35-7 after a successful two-point conversion run by Brown.
"He really did something different tonight," Corbin said of Fisher. "Not that he can't do that on any given night. But tonight, there was some gaping holes created by our offensive line."
The Panthers worked back down into the Chiefland red zone on its next drive after a pass interference call on the Indians put the ball at the 18-yard line. But a false start penalty backed Newberry up, and the Panthers would turn the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth down.
Newberry's defense would give the Panthers life again with just over five minutes remaining in the half after Chiefland's Anthony Blackman fumbled the football while looking to run up field following a reception. However, the Panthers' drive wouldn't last long, as Mcgriff was intercepted by Indians' defensive back Paul Davis who would return it 74 yards to the Newberry 6-yard line.
"We made some tweaks to our defense," Corbin said. "Specifically, because we know Newberry likes to throw the ball as much as they do."
A pass interference call, a fumble and sack would push Chiefland back to the 18-yard line and into a field goal opportunity. After a missed kick, the Panthers would get the ball back just before half.
But once again, the Indians' defense would make a play following a diving interception by safety TJ Pettigrew to give Chiefland the ball right back.
The Indians forced a total of three first-half takeaways compared to Newberry's one.
Chiefland's offense would waste no time getting down the field in the opening minutes of the second half. Quarterback Michael Tovine connected with athlete Clint Thomas twice to set up the Indians on the Panthers' side of the field.
Thomas sat out the first half of Friday night's game, as he was sick throughout the week and missed some practice time, according to Corbin.
"I knew, regardless of what the score was on the scoreboard, he's somebody that I want to get involved in the football game," he said. "And he came out here and immediately made his presence felt."
A 23-yard touchdown run by Davis would finish the drive that was setup by those catches from Thomas and push Chiefland's lead to 42-7.
Newberry would find its way back into Indians' territory on its next drive. But on a fourth and five, Mcgriff would be sacked by Adams, turning the ball over on downs.
Tovine and Thomas would continue their second-half connection after Chiefland took over following the fourth-down stop. Fisher would put the Indians' final points on the board after a 4-yard run to move the score to 49-7 after the extra point.
Up Next:
With the win over the Panthers, Chiefland advances in the postseason and will hit the road for a matchup with No. 2 seed Pahokee in a Class 1R-Region 4 semifinal on Friday.
"Pahokee is a great football team," Corbin said. "They have a great defense, great offense, great quarterback, great running back. They are well-rounded. They're sharp."
"I don't feel like there is a team that can just run us off the football field," he said. "We punish ourselves. That's kind of who we are. We're the team that beats us, and nobody else can."
