Chiefland cruises past Bronson

BRONSON — The Chiefland boys basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season Wednesday night, cruising to a 68-34 victory over Bronson.
The Indians (4-4) jumped out to an early lead over the Eagles (4-8, 1-2) and never looked back on the way to a 34-point win in a consultation semifinal matchup in the Bronson Holiday Tournament.
Jon Adams led the Indians in scoring, racking up 19 points. Additionally, Seth Campbell, Keilani Wilson, Reggie Adams and Mike Goodale all had eight points each.
Chiefland quickly built an early 8-2 lead in the game's opening quarter before a timeout was taken by Bronson. The Indians would end up closing the quarter on a 9-2 run and with a 17-4 lead entering the second period.
The buckets would keep falling for Chiefland in the second quarter, as the Eagles were forced to take another timeout following back-to-back-to-back makes by Adams to increase the Indians' lead to 30-9.
Adams scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, helping Chiefland build a 45-18 lead going into the halftime locker room. Freddie Freeman led the way in scoring for Bronson during the first half, finishing with eight points.
The Indians would build on their lead at the start of the second half, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run. Chiefland would continue to increase its margin through the third quarter and into the fourth, which led to a running clock through the rest of the second half.
As a team, the Indians finished 3 of 10 from the free throw line on the night. The Eagles, meanwhile, finished 5 of 10 from the line. Freeman ended the game with eight points for Bronson. Dylan Homan also added eight points for the Eagles, as well.
Jamarion White tallied seven points for Chiefland while TJ Pettigrew, Paul Davis and Anthony Blackman combined for 10 points. Justin Cahoon, Khadrian Brown and Justice Phillips all put up five points each for Bronson while Jakob Taylor added two points.
Up Next:
The Bronson Holiday Tournament will conclude today with four more games set to take place. Bronson will take on Bell (3-10) at 3:30 p.m. in the seventh place game. Chiefland will face Branford (6-4) at 6:30 p.m., with the winner being declared consolation champions.
Meanwhile, in the winners' bracket, Tavares (1-10) will matchup with Keystone Heights (8-7) in the third place game at 5 p.m. Newberry (9-1) will take on Hilliard (9-3) in the championship game at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.