Chiefland comes up short in Region 4-1A baseball final

NEWBERRY — A trip to Fort Myers was on the line Saturday night, as top-seeded Newberry played host to three-seeded Chiefland in the Region 4-1A baseball final.
And in what ultimately turned into a back-and-forth affair, four runs in the sixth inning ended up being the difference, as the Panthers defeated the Indians, 7-4, to advance to next week's state semifinals.
"I do feel like they definitely swung the bats when they (Newberry) needed to," Chiefland head coach Chad Brock said. "Especially in that sixth inning, when the wheels fell off of it."
"We didn't make the routine plays that we needed to make tonight (Saturday)," he said. "(We) made a few mistakes and gave them a few runs. You know, that's baseball. They did the same for us."
The Indians fell behind early in the bottom of the second after a wild pitch got by senior catcher Junior Brown, allowing Panthers sophomore Jackson McDavid to score from third base.
Newberry would tack on its second run of the inning following an RBI single by sophomore Tristan Woodrome to put the score at 2-0.
A Chiefland error in the bottom of the third would lead to the Panthers' third run of the night, increasing their lead to 3-0.
However, after falling into a 3-0 hole, the Indians would take advantage of some Newberry mistakes in the fourth inning to put themselves right back in it. Three Panthers' errors, on top of some aggressive base running, allowed Chiefland to tie the game at 3-3.
Brock described the comeback in three words: "Toughness, grit and effort."
"These guys compete," he said when referring to his team. "They want to win. You can't fault them for that."
The Indians would end up taking their first lead of the night in the fourth inning following a sacrifice fly by Saia Wilson to put the score at 4-3.
After blanking Newberry in the next two innings to follow, things would begin to unravel for Chiefland in the sixth inning.
The Panthers regained the lead after senior Josiah Haglund smacked a 2-run RBI double to the centerfield wall, sending the Newberry crowd into a frenzy. This was followed up with a RBI single by junior Jayden Holcombe to put the score at 6-4.
Newberry would capitalize on a Chiefland error one batter later, giving the Panthers their fourth run of the inning and ultimately, their final run of the night.
"They (Newberry) battled at the plate," Brock said when asked what ended up being the difference in the sixth. "They fouled off some tough pitches, got some runners on and put a little pressure on us."
"They defenitly outhit us," he said.
Saturday's loss signifies the end of the season for the Indians. And Brock said this senior class has set "a pretty high bar" for the years to come.
"In three years, we've been to two regional championships," he said. "I think that's something to hang our hat on. Obviously, it sucks to make it this far and not win. But that doesn't define our team."
"Hopefully, we're learning, and our younger guys will buy in to the process and what we got going on and we just continuously get better and we'll win one of these," Brock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.