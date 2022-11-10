Change in water temperatures have fish on the move

November is here. And after that cold snap a few weeks back, I think the fish have been confused on what time of year it is. Lol.
Two weeks ago, the water temperatures were about 65 degrees. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, they were back up to 80 degrees.
Trout have been on the flats, but are also starting to move to the creek mouths. The redfish seem to be transitioning as well from the outer islands to the back country. However, that may stall if the water temperatures stay up.
This is still a great time of year to be fishing, though. You may just need to spot-hop a lot. Try your normal spots for trout and reds, and if they don’t seem to be around, make some moves to more back country areas.
Be careful, however. The closer you get to shore, the more obstruction you will find under the water. Know where your safe water is at different times of the tide, and don’t run it unless you feel confident or have a boat that will run safely in shallow water.
If you do move back country, look for cuts that funnel water naturally. Trout and reds will sometimes stack up in those areas.
As always, I don’t stay long. If the fish are not there, move on. Many times the water movement makes a big difference. So don’t be afraid to move around and even run back to a spot and fish it (even if it didn’t produce earlier).
For reds, I like to switch to shrimp as the weather gets colder. They are trying to conserve energy and will sometimes eat shrimp quicker than mullet.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe's fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen
