Cedar Key's Dibari, Chiefland's Jones place at track and field state championships

Two student-athletes from Levy County recently competed in the FHSAA Class 1A track and field state championships at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida on May 17 in Jacksonville.
Cedar Key School senior Alessio Dibari placed 12th in boys’ discus, with a mark of 39.92 meters (131 feet, zero inches). Meanwhile, Chiefland Middle High School sophomo`re Osten Jones placed seventh in the boys’ long jump, with a mark of 6.52 meters (21 feet, 4.75 inches).
