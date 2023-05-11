Cedar Key track and field sets personal, school records at regional meet

MOUNT DORA — Six student-athletes from Cedar Key School recently competed in the Region 2-1A regional track and field meet Saturday at Mount Dora Christian.
Those students who competed were: Senior Alessio DiBari, boys discus; junior Justice Winfield, boys javelin; freshman Brodie Gill, boys pole vault; sophomore Kaytie Bailey, girls discus; junior Alissa Beckham, girls javelin; and seventh-grader Marina DeHaven, girls pole vault.
During Saturday’s meet, several of the athletes mentioned above set both personal and school records. Additionally, DiBari finished as the Region 2-1A discus champion and will be moving on to compete in the state meet after setting a school record with a throw of 45.59 meters, according to a post on Cedar Key School’s Facebook page.
Below are how the rest of the athletes fared in Saturday’s regional meet.
Note: Results come from a post on Cedar Key School’s Facebook page.
Pole vault
Brodie Gill’s 10’4” in the boys’ pole vault set a new personal record. He placed sixth in this category with Melbourne Central Catholic junior Daniel Winkelmann. Additionally, Marina DeHaven placed ninth in the girls’ pole vault.
Javelin
Alissa Beckham, with a throw of 27.76 meters (91’), set a new personal and school record in girls’ javelin. The throw put her in eighth place in Region 2-1A.
Also placing in boys’ javelin with a new personal record was Justice Winfield. The junior placed ninth overall.
Discus
Katie Bailey placed 12th in the girls’ discus.
The FHSAA’s track and field state championships will be held at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North of North Florida May 17-20. The Class 1A & Unified Track & Field State Championships are set for Wednesday, May 17.
For more information, visit https:// fhsaa.com/sports/track.
