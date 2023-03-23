Cedar Key School track and field team members set records at latest meet

The Cedar Key School track and field team saw numerous athletes place first and second at its latest meet in Branford. Additionally, a handful of team members also set personal records in a variety of categories, as well.

 Courtesy of Cedar Key School Facebook page

The results from the meet are seen below.

Note: Results come from Cedar Key School’s Facebook page

First place winners

Alissa Beckham, javelin (new school record)

Justice Winfield, javelin

Brodie Gill, pole vault

Everett Byrd, 1600m

Ella Ezell, pole vault

Second place winners

Karlie Bailey, pole vault

Lexi Sharp, discus

Personal records

Max DeHaven, pole vault

Brodie Gill, pole vault

Justice Winfield, javelin

Jeffrey Schleede, discus

Ella Ezell, long jump

Kaytie Bailey, shot put & javelin

The Sharks will compete in their next meet on Thursday, March 30 when they travel to Gainesville to face Oak Hall.

