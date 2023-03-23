Cedar Key School track and field team members set records at latest meet

The Cedar Key School track and field team had several first and second place winners at its latest meet in Branford. Additionally, a handful of the members on the team also set new personal records, as well.
The results from the meet are seen below.
Note: Results come from Cedar Key School’s Facebook page
First place winners
Alissa Beckham, javelin (new school record)
Justice Winfield, javelin
Brodie Gill, pole vault
Everett Byrd, 1600m
Ella Ezell, pole vault
Second place winners
Karlie Bailey, pole vault
Lexi Sharp, discus
Personal records
Max DeHaven, pole vault
Brodie Gill, pole vault
Justice Winfield, javelin
Jeffrey Schleede, discus
Ella Ezell, long jump
Kaytie Bailey, shot put & javelin
The Sharks will compete in their next meet on Thursday, March 30 when they travel to Gainesville to face Oak Hall.
