BRONSON — Matthew Miller, a senior linebacker at Bronson Middle High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 14 to continue his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Miller plans to major in exercise science and pursue coaching after playing football at Tabor. He said he is “excited to play the sport he loves” while studying at a college that is “unapologetically Christian.”
Miller would like to thank his coaches, the BMHS staff, and his family for supporting him through his journey.
