Bronson's matchup with Lake Weir (Ocala) rescheduled due to Hurricane Idalia

BRONSON — Two out of the three teams here in Levy County were able to play football on Friday, Sept. 1. However, the one squad that did not get on the field was Bronson.
The Eagles’ home matchup against Lake Weir (Ocala) was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia. The game has since been rescheduled for Monday, Sept 11 at Bronson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Eagles game against the Hurricanes will be one of two contests within a couple of days for Bronson, as the Eagles will also take the field at home on Friday, Sept. 8, against Dixie County (Cross City). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
