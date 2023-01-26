Below is the 2023 schedule for Bronson’s varsity softball team.
Feb. 16-17 vs. Preseason Classic, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Feb. 21 vs. Newberry, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 vs. Dunnellon, 7 p.m.
Feb. 28 vs. Saint Francis Catholic, 6 p.m.
March 2 @P.K. Yonge, 7 p.m.
March 3 vs. Wildwood, 7 p.m.
March 9 @Newberry, 6 p.m.
March 10 @Hamilton, 7 p.m.
March 13 @Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
March 30 vs. Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
March 31 @Wildwood, 7 p.m.
April 3 @Chiefland, 7 p.m.
April 4 @Saint Francis Catholic, 5 p.m.
April 6 vs. Dixie County, 7 p.m.
April 11 @Hawthorne, 6 p.m.
April 13 vs. Chiefland, 7 p.m.
April 14 vs. P.K. Yonge, 7 p.m.
April 17 vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
April 20 @Dixie County, 7 p.m.
April 21 vs. Countryside, 6 p.m.
April 25 vs. Hawthorne, 6 p.m.
April 28 @Dunnellon, 7 p.m.
May 1-5 @Districts
