Below is a look at Bronson’s 2023 varsity baseball schedule.
Feb. 23 vs. Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 6 p.m.
Feb. 24 vs. Redeemer, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 vs. Creekside, 6 p.m.
Feb. 28 @Branford, 7 p.m.
March 2 @Redeemer, 3 p.m.
March 7 vs. Creekside, 6 p.m.
March 9 @Trenton, 7 p.m.
March 13 @Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
March 14 vs. Branford, 6 p.m.
3/17 to 3/26 (Spring Break)
March 27 @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 4:30 p.m.
March 30 vs. Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
March 31 vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.
April 3 vs. Eastside (Gainesville), 6 p.m.
April 6 @Wildwood, 6 p.m.
April 10 @Interlachen, 6 p.m.
April 13 @Eastside, 6 p.m.
April 14 vs. Williston, 7 p.m.
April 17 vs. Interlachen, 6 p.m.
April 20 vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.
April 25 @Williston, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.