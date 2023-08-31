Bronson falls to Anclote (Holiday) in first regular-season game of the year

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Bronson varsity football team fell to Anclote by a final score of, 44-6, in its first regular-season game of the year on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Eagles (0-1) will look to bounce back from the loss to the Sharks on Friday, Sept. 1, when they host Lake Weir (Ocala). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Note: Time, date of Friday’s game could change depending on potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia. Follow the Levy Citizen on Facebook for the latest updates.

