Bronson drops second game of the year in loss to Dixie County (Cross City)

BRONSON — The Bronson football team dropped its second game of the season on Friday, Sept. 8, falling to Dixie County (Cross City) by a final score of 48-0.
Lake Weir (Ocala) defeats Eagles in make-up contest
Following the matchup against the Bears, Bronson also hosted Lake Weir (Ocala) on Monday night in what was a make-up game. The Eagles and Hurricanes were originally scheduled to play Sept. 1. However, the contest was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.
Lake Weir defeated Bronson by a final score of 41-6.
The Eagles will look to pick up their first win this week when they travel to Gainesville for a matchup against Oak Hall on Friday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
