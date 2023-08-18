Bradford (Starke) tops Chiefland in weather-shortened Preseason Classic

CHIEFLAND - The high school football season is just getting underway. And already, Mother Nature is affecting games.
What was supposed to be a four-quarter Preseason Classic between host Chiefland and 2S Bradford (Starke) Thursday night (three normal quarters and a running clock in the final period) instead saw the game get canceled prior to the start of the second half due to lightning, giving the Tornadoes a 28-6 victory over the Indians in two quarters of play.
Second-year Chiefland head coach James Corbin said following the game that the lightning had stayed within 20 miles for a good portion of the evening. However, it eventually got to be within the 10-mile radius.
“Within 10 miles, we have to start waiting 30 minutes,” he said. “We’re playing on a Thursday night. Tomorrow (Friday) is school. Bradford’s got a long drive back to the house.”
“They said if there is going to be any kind of delay, they were just going to go ahead and leave,” Corbin said. “So, that’s what we went ahead and did.”
Bradford wasted no time jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes were able to quickly work into Indians’ territory on their first drive after a few pass completions by quarterback Dae’Jon Shanks and an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Indians.
A pass interference penalty on Chiefland then moved Bradford to the Indians’ 4-yard line. The drive was capped off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Willie Pollard to give the Tornadoes a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Bradford found itself with the football again on Chiefland’s side of the field after the Indians fumbled a few plays into their first drive.
After a holding penalty backed the Tornadoes up into a third-and-long, Shanks was able to connect with wide receiver Chalil Cummings, who made a contested catch on the near sideline to put Bradford in the red zone.
Following a personal foul penalty on Chiefland, the Tornadoes managed to find the end zone again after Shanks connected with tight end Chason Clark for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Instead of opting for a field goal, Bradford instead went for two and was successful after Shanks scored from 3 yards out to give the Tornadoes a 14-0 advantage.
Faced with a third down on their second drive, the Indians once again coughed the ball up after quarterback Jon Adams fumbled as he was being sacked.
Following the recovery, Bradford quickly found itself back in the Chiefland red zone after two long runs set them up at the 4-yard line.
The Tornadoes added to their 14-point lead after Pollard was able to stretch the ball across the goal line for his second score of the night.
A successful field goal attempt put the score at 21-0.
“We came out flat,” Corbin said. “We came out lackadaisical - looked like we haven’t played football in a while. That’s the whole reason we play these games.”
Corbin attributed the Indians’ slow start to “kids playing new positions at the high school level.”
This includes Adams, who got the nod at quarterback Thursday night for starter Matt Goodale, who Corbin said is out for a “couple of weeks” after breaking his wrist early on in fall camp.
While it wasn’t the start Chiefland was hoping for, the Indians began to find some momentum towards the end of the first quarter following back-to-back first downs to put them in Bradford territory.
That momentum would ultimately stall, though, as Chiefland turned the ball over on downs after the Tornadoes stuffed Adams’ 4th-and-1 run attempt.
After taking over on downs, Bradford quickly got into a rhythm of its own via the ground game.
Following back-to-runs to move the chains, Pollard was able to break free for a roughly 40-yard run down the Indians’ sideline before being tripped up in the Chiefland red zone.
However, after this play, two players from both teams got into a scuffle on the Indians’ sideline, resulting in two unsportsmanlike penalties that were offset. Additionally, Chiefland senior Isaiah Thompson was also ejected as a result of the skirmish.
The Tornadoes would wind up capping off this drive with another touchdown after Shanks was able to scramble and find tight end Torin Brazell in the back of the end zone to put Bradford up 28-0 following the successful extra point.
Momentum would shift back into the Indians’ favor on their fourth offensive possession as a couple of long runs by Adams quickly put Chiefland into Tornadoes’ territory.
A roughing the passer penalty moved the ball into the Bradford red zone, and Adams was able to finish the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
The Indians’ two-point try was unsuccessful after a botched snap, ultimately putting the final score at 28-6.
“I really felt like we moved the ball really well under center,” Corbin said. “But it’s a lot different for a kid (Adams) that’s never played quarterback. It’s real easy for him to get in the gun - just be an athlete. But we want to be able to mix things up.”
“It’s really just a polish thing more than anything,” he said. “He (Adams) understands that. I think that he can be a really good valuable weapon for us. At the end of the day, he’s the best athlete on the field - in my opinion - on any given night. As long as we put him in the positions to succeed, and a lot of that just comes with preparation, we’ll be OK.”
Other notable injuries for Chiefland
In addition to Goodale's injury, Corbin also said defensive tackle Shawn Watkins had knee surgery and is "more than likely out for the season."
Looking ahead
The opponents don't get any easier for the Indians, as they will open up regular-season play on Friday, Aug. 25 at inner-county rival Williston. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
In the past, the two teams have squared off towards the end of the season. However, this year, both coaches decided to move the game up.
Corbin said the matchup with the Red Devils is one they always are excited about - regardless of when it is played.
"It's always a game that we're going to be looking forward to," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's Week 1, Week 11, Week 6. We talk about it all offseason. We talk about it during the season. We talk about it all the time. We have kids that dream about it."
"It's a big game," Corbin said. "We understand that. But ultimately, what we have to focus on is ourselves. What we're going to do to get better and how we're going to push each other."
