With warmer weather coming in the next two to three months, I thought it may be good to cover a topic we all could use a reminder on (me included). That is boat ramp etiquette.
The ramp can be extremely busy and stressful. So, here are a few pointers to help:
1. Be patient with yourself and others. I think there are many divorces that start at a boat ramp.
2. Prep your boat before you get to the ramp. Many ramps have an area where you can prep while not blocking the ramp. This way, once you are ready, you can pull to the ramp and get in and out of the water quickly.
3. Once you are done fishing and have loaded the boat, clear the ramp area before prepping your boat for the road. Even if you pull down the road or back into a parking lot, this clears the space for others to use the ramp.
4. While you are active in No. 2 or No. 3 above, be mindful if you are blocking parking spaces. You may have someone trying to get in or out of a parking spot. Sometimes, moving another 20 feet or so allows them space to do so.
5. Be kind. I think so many times, we (me included) get in such a hurry that we forget to help others or offer any kind of grace. You never know what someone is going through. Maybe they are new at boating, maybe they move a little slower than you, maybe they have kids screaming in the car seat, maybe their boat broke down, maybe it is 105 degrees and they didn’t catch as many fish as they wanted. Who knows. Be kind. Offer help and show some grace.
Stay safe out there, and remember to spend time with family and friends on the water. Take someone fishing who doesn’t get to go as much as you. You won’t be disappointed.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
