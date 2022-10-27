October has been a great month to fish. It truly has been ‘red October’. The redfish bite has been on fire.
November will bring some cold front patterns, but the bite should stay strong. Just be patient. After a big cold front, the fish may be more lethargic than usual. So you may have to fish artificial bait a little slower than you like.
Live shrimp and cut mullet will still be good for redfish, as well.
You may have to start looking to the creek mouths for fish as the water gets colder. A popping cork rig will help keep you off the oyster bars.
Thankfully, our cold fronts don’t last too long. And temperatures can be back in the 80s pretty quick this time of year.
I know I keep saying this, but just in case. Keep in mind that the redfish laws changed as of Sept. 1. Go to myfwc.com to get the latest info depending on the region you fish.
In addition to redfish, the trout bite is also starting to pick up. The water in Cedar Key is still a bit dirty, but the trout are getting on the flats. Just keep working spots until you find them.
Make sure to follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or www.jlowes guideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.