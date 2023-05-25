Bite has been inconsistent the last few weeks

May is here. And it is a great time to be on the water.
The weather pattern is trying to level out a little, which usually helps the fishing get better.
In Cedar Key, over the past few weeks, the bite has been hot, then cold. The fish are around but you definitely have to work for them. One day, you may land on a limit of trout in 30 minutes and the next day you may battle all day.
Spotted trout can be caught on the flats in 3 to 6 feet of water. The normal popping cork, 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick.
I usually use a Sea Shad by Bass Assassin, but any bait with a swim action will work. The Green Moon has been my go-to lately, especially once the sun gets up. The sun seems to make that glitter flash better and gets the fish’s attention.
If the depth is not working, take the cork off and move to deeper water. If the water is dirty and you are not getting bit, move around and find cleaner water.
Don’t be afraid to move a lot. When the tide changes, don’t be afraid to go back to spots you hit earlier in the day. The tide changes the bite. And the fish could show up where you were not catching them earlier.
I have also seen more bait pods showing up, so keep an eye out for schooling fish.
Redfish have been a little inconsistent, but it could turn on any second. For live or cut bait, mullet is top on my list. My normal rig is a 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight with a 4/0 or 5/0 circle hook. Mud minnows can be a game changer, as well.
Snook are showing up, but the season is currently closed. Snook are catch- and-release only May 1-Aug. 31. For bait, I would lean towards live mullet.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s Fishing Report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
