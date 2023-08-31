Be on the lookout for a new addition to our sports coverage

We are pleased to announce an exciting new addition to our sports coverage here in Levy County.
First, over the last couple of weeks, we have been practicing and getting together a plan for incorporating more social media to our Friday night football coverage.
As part of this plan, our News Reporter and Editor, Nick Anschultz, is going to be rotating between a handful of games featuring all three county teams – Bronson, Chiefland and Williston – this season.
Anschultz will be conducting prerecorded on-camera interviews with the coaches after the game. Then, that night, a one or two-minute clip from the interview will be posted to our Facebook page.
Anschultz has already been interviewing a few of the coaches on-camera these last couple of weeks. However, some technical issues have resulted in the video not being uploaded to social media.
Our goal – depending on the potential impact from Hurricane Idalia – would be to start uploading the video to Facebook this week following the conclusion of the Lake Weir (Ocala) and Bronson game.
Right now, we are calling this video/segment “The Levy Citizen’s Postgame Report.” However, in doing these videos, our plan is to also secure sponsorships each week.
In doing sponsorships, that would mean the title of our postgame report would change to the name of the business sponsoring each week.
Additionally, your business would also have its name mentioned a few times in the clip as well as on the bottom of the video throughout. The business’ name would also be mentioned in the game recap, too.
If you’re interested in being a sponsor for your town’s team, contact our Business Advertising Consultant, Sparkle Rhoades, at 352-535-1291 or sparkle.rhoades @levycitizen.com.
We are currently working on other plans to boost our sports coverage. More information on this will be announced soon.
As always, we appreciate each and every one of you for your continued support of our product(s).
