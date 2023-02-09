Baseball: Young Williston team looking to "grow" as season approaches

WILLISTON — The Williston varsity baseball team finished last season with an overall record of 6-14-1, 3-5.
And as the Red Devils look to put last year’s results behind them and shift their focus to 2023, they will do so under a young roster that will see some familiar and new faces looking to step up and help fill the voids that are open following the departure of some veteran players.
“We don’t have a lot of experience returning,” third-year head coach Mike Bullock said in a phone interview. “We’re trying to grow every single day.”
Bullock said Williston is having to replace “six to seven” position starters from last year’s team. Additionally, the Red Devils also lost a majority of its pitching unit due to graduation. This includes: Pitchers Ryan Braddock, Colby Casse and Talin Sandquist.
The three players had a combined 22 appearances in 2022 and also 101 strikeouts.
Bullock said there are a lot of guys competing for a variety of different spots and that they will be having players pitch this season who might not necessarily have a good amount of experience at the varsity level.
“Right now, we are early,” he said. “We need every single day as still practice to get to where we want to get to. We’re not close to a finished product at this point.”
Williston has three seniors and a handful of juniors returning this year. And Bullock said they are going to have to have younger guys step up and help make an impact while relying on the experienced returners to help lead the way. Some of these players he mentioned include: Senior Hunter Bullock, senior Trace Clemenzi and his brother, sophomore Breeden Clemenzi.
“I expect those three to definitely lead by example,” Bullock said. “Teach everybody how we do things up here at this level.”
Hunter had a .231 batting average at the plate a season ago as well as 15 hits and 13 RBIs. He appeared in nine games for the Red Devils on the mound and totaled 10 strikeouts. Breeden put together a .200 batting average during his freshman year and had 11 hits along with seven RBIs.
Williston is less than a week away from kicking off its season in the Dunnellon Preseason Classic against Lecanto. Bullock said he has given the schedule much of a thought and that the Red Devils are “taking it one day at a time.”
“We’re trying to take care of us right now,” he said. “We’ve got weaknesses that we’re focusing on to get to the level that we need to be at to be successful.”
Williston’s matchup against Lecanto is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Red Devils will also face The Villages in the preseason classic on Feb. 17 before opening regular-season play on the road at P.K. Yonge on Feb. 23.
