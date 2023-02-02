Baseball: "Young" Chiefland squad looking to repeat success from a year ago

CHIEFLAND — The 2022 season could arguably be described as up-and-down for the Chiefland baseball team.
The Indians started the year at 4-2 before dropping their next six games heading into the end of March. However, once the calendar flipped to April, those losses began to turn into wins.
Chiefland would go on to win six out of its next seven games, which was good enough to earn a top 2 seed in the district tournament. After a second-round appearance in districts, the Indians were able to secure a spot in the state playoffs, where they upset the one-seeded Newberry Panthers in the regional semifinals.
Chiefland’s postseason success would unfortunately come to an end the following week, as the Indians fell to the three-seeded Dixie County Bears in the regional final, ending their season at 11-12, 4-3.
As Chiefland now prepares for the start of the 2023 season, the Indians are hoping to once again make another run at a state title.
Head coach Chad Brock, who is entering his fourth season at Chiefland, said in a phone interview that the Indians are “still young.” But he is hoping that playing experience some of those younger guys got last year will pay off in 2023.
“This year, with these guys having all those reps underneath their belt, I feel like we’re looking to at least repeat what we did last year, and hopefully more,” he said. “We were one game away from going to the Final Four, and that was our goal last year. And this year, hopefully, we can make it even farther.”
The Indians lost four seniors from last year’s team due to graduation. However, five more will be sliding up to take their place this year. And Brock said they will “be a big part of” what the Indians do in 2023.
Players to watch
Seniors Tyler Bass, Wade Gore, Ethan Horne, Junior Brown and Seth Campbell are all guys Brock mentioned – among a few others – as players to keep an on this season.
According to Brock, Bass has been a pitcher for Chiefland the last two years. He had a team-high 60 strikeouts last year in 12 appearances.
“He’s been our ace for the past two years and hopefully he can do it again,” Brock said.
Gore, meanwhile, has been the Indians’ Defensive MVP the last two seasons. But Brock also said he made an impact offensively in 2022, as well.
“He stepped up with the bat last year and hit over three hundred and had a lot of clutch hits for us down the road,” he said.
As for Horne, Brock said he is the team’s “runner” and “takes pride in his role. (maybe add a little more)
Last year, Chiefland was led offensively by Brown, who had a team-best .385 batting average and 25 hits. He also tied Campbell with 17 RBIs, which was also a team-high.
Position wise, Brock said Brown will be moving from the outfield to catcher this year.
“We’re hoping that his legs can hold up for a season and (that) he’ll be able to contribute at the plate the same way he did last year.”
Campbell, like Brown, also saw success at the plate in 2022, finishing with a .339 batting average and 20 hits on the season. Brock said Campbell was another player who “had a lot of clutch hits” for the Indians late in the year.
“All those seniors are going to be a really big key for us,” he said. “Especially with the rest of the team being young.”
Some other guys Brock also mentioned include junior Siosaia “Saia” Wilson, who transferred over from Buchholz High School.
“He’s going to probably be one of our better pitchers and probably play some infield for us,” Brock said. “We really like what we see out of him.”
Sophomore twins Taylor and Colton Brown are also players Brock named as well as sophomore Trey Meeks, who led Chiefland in home runs last year. Brock said they are also hoping that some junior varsity guys who are moving up in 2023 can also step up and make an impact, as well.
“I think if that happens, we got a bright future for us this year,” he said.
A glance at the schedule
The Indians are set to see some familiar opponents again in 2023, including the usual rivalry games against Dixie County, Williston and Trenton. However, Chiefland will also be facing a few new schools, as well.
The Indians will be playing in the Dunnellon Preseason Classic Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 and are set to take on both Dunnellon and Crystal River.
“With those being bigger schools, that will be a great test for us,” Brock said.
Additionally, Chiefland will also be squaring off with Class 4A powerhouse Santa Fe (Alachua) near the end of the season.
“Santa Fe is always tops in the area for baseball,” Brock said. “So, it will be interesting to see how much better we’ve gotten.”
Following the preseason classic, the Indians will begin regular-season play at home on Feb. 20 against Vanguard. It should be interesting to see how the year plays out for Chiefland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.