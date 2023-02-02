Baseball: Meet the Chiefland Indians

Team: Chiefland
Mascot: Indians
Classification: Class 1A, District 7
Coach: Chad Brock, fourth season
2022 record: 11-12, 4-3
Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.
Team totals in 2022:
Batting average: .282
Hits: 167
RBIs (runs batted in): 98
Stolen bases: 43
ERA (earned run average): 3.69
Strikeouts: 132
Team leaders in 2022:
Batting average: Junior Brown (Sr.), .385
Hits: Junior Brown (Sr.), 25
RBIs: Junior Brown (Sr.), 17 & Seth Campbell (Sr.), 17
Stolen bases: Taylor Brown (So.), 12
ERA: Braden Smith (graduated), 2.39
Strikeouts: Tyler Bass (Sr.), 60
