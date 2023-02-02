Baseball: Meet the Chiefland Indians
Courtesy of: Chiefland Middle High School

Team: Chiefland

Mascot: Indians

Classification: Class 1A, District 7

Coach: Chad Brock, fourth season

2022 record: 11-12, 4-3

Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.

Team totals in 2022:

Batting average: .282

Hits: 167

RBIs (runs batted in): 98

Stolen bases: 43

ERA (earned run average): 3.69

Strikeouts: 132

Team leaders in 2022:

Batting average: Junior Brown (Sr.), .385

Hits: Junior Brown (Sr.), 25

RBIs: Junior Brown (Sr.), 17 & Seth Campbell (Sr.), 17

Stolen bases: Taylor Brown (So.), 12

ERA: Braden Smith (graduated), 2.39

Strikeouts: Tyler Bass (Sr.), 60

