BRONSON — Last season, the Bronson varsity baseball team finished with an overall record of 8-14. This year, the Eagles are looking to improve on last season’s results, with expectations of playing beyond the regular season.
“That’s our goal,” second-year head coach Tim Jones said in a phone interview. “Reach the playoffs.”
The Eagles will be playing in Class 1A, District 8 this year after previously competing as an Independent. Teams in the district Bronson will face include: Glades Day (Belle Glade), Pahokee, Wildwood and Williston.
As the Eagles prepare for the start of the season, they will be relying on a handful of key returners to help lead them in a new district and also fulfill those goals they hope to accomplish in 2023.
Players to watch
Jones named off several players to keep an eye on for Bronson this season. Of those athletes, four are seniors and juniors. They are: senior David Runion, pitcher, shortstop, second baseman; senior Jerimiah Lindly, third baseman; senior Kasey Weeks, first baseman; junior Caleb Engler, pitcher, shortstop; sophomore Tristen O’Neal, second baseman; and sophomore Peyton Lake, infielder.
Runion finished last year with a team-best .255 ERA (earned run average) and 62 strikeouts while on the mound. He also racked up nine hits and three RBIS at the plate.
“(He’s) probably one of my number one guys,” Jones said of the senior.
The Eagles will also return two other strong bats at the plate this season. One of those players is Weeks, who Jones said is a “great hitter.” Weeks totaled 11 RBIS in 2022, which was good for second-best on the team.
Lake is the second power hitter coming back for Bronson. Jones said he was the “leading hitter” on the team last year.
“He’s pretty good,” he said.
As a freshman, Lake had a team-best 13 RBIS and 14 hits in 2022.
A glance at the schedule
The Eagles are set to play some familiar teams once again in 2023. According to Jones, some of those squads include matchups with Wildwood and Interlachen.
“Always going to be a tough one,” Jones said of the matchup with Wildwood.
The meeting with the Rams should also be just as competitive.
“We had some really good ones with Interlachen last year,” Jones said. “They beat us eight to seven at there place. We beat them eight to seven at our place.”
Some new opponents on Bronson’s schedule this year include Williston and St. Francis Catholic (Gainesville), who Jones said the Eagles haven’t played in “a while” when referencing the Wolves.
As for competing in the new district, Jones said he doesn’t fret over it.
“It’s just one game at a time,” he said. “The district will take care of itself.”
Bronson’s first game is set for Feb. 20 against the Hawthorne Hornets, according to the Eagles’ schedule on MaxPreps. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.