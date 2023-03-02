Below is a look at the high school baseball, softball schedule for this week in Levy County.
Note: Some scores were not entered due to publication deadlines
Bronson
Baseball
Tuesday, Feb. 28 @Branford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 2 @Reedeemer Christian (Ocala), 3 p.m.
Softball
Monday, Feb. 27 vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m. (W, 19-9)
Thursday, March 2 @P.K. Yonge, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 3 vs. Wildwood, 7 p.m.
Cedar Key
Baseball
Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Ocala Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 3 vs. Hawthorne, 6 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Ocala Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 3 vs. Hawthorne, 6 p.m.
Chiefland
Baseball
Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Williston, 7 p.m. (W, 3-0)
Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Dixie County, 7 p.m.
Softball
Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Bell, 7 p.m. (W, 6-5)
Thursday, March 2 vs. Newberry, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 3 @Taylor County (Perry), 7 p.m.
Williston
Baseball
Monday, Feb. 27 @Chiefland, 7 p.m. (L, 3-0)
Friday, March 3 @Keystone Heights, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Bell
Thursday, March 2 @Suwannee (Live Oak), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.