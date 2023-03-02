Below is a look at the high school baseball, softball schedule for this week in Levy County.

Note: Some scores were not entered due to publication deadlines

Bronson

Baseball

Tuesday, Feb. 28 @Branford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 @Reedeemer Christian (Ocala), 3 p.m.

Softball

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m. (W, 19-9)

Thursday, March 2 @P.K. Yonge, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 vs. Wildwood, 7 p.m.

Cedar Key

Baseball

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Ocala Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 3 vs. Hawthorne, 6 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Ocala Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 3 vs. Hawthorne, 6 p.m.

Chiefland

Baseball

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Williston, 7 p.m. (W, 3-0)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Dixie County, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Bell, 7 p.m. (W, 6-5)

Thursday, March 2 vs. Newberry, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 3 @Taylor County (Perry), 7 p.m.

Williston

Baseball

Monday, Feb. 27 @Chiefland, 7 p.m. (L, 3-0)

Friday, March 3 @Keystone Heights, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Bell

Thursday, March 2 @Suwannee (Live Oak), 7 p.m.

